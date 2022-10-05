Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares during the period. Merus makes up approximately 3.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Merus worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $16,630,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 597,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 419,152 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $6,603,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $7,369,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $935.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.91. Merus has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $249,407. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

