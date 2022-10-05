Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $887,000 in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

