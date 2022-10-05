Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 909,450 Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,450 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,396. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

