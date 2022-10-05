Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading Up 1.1%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

