SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Hovde Group

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Hovde Group to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,591. The company has a market capitalization of $721.91 million, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.07. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

