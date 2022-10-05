SmartFi Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $17,265.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartFi has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00144642 BTC.

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi (SMTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SmartFi has a current supply of 16,894,524 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SmartFi is 1.18027042 USD and is up 11.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,096.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smartfi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

