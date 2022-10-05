Smith Anglin Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up 7.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 5.17% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $25,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,976.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after acquiring an additional 376,512 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 156,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 206,093 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SYLD stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. 10,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,563. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.

