Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.86. 280,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624,099. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.