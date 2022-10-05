Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.48. 148,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

