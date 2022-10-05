Smith Anglin Financial LLC Invests $340,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.84% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,147,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UDEC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. 4,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,629. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

