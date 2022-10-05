Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 639 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 705,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 317,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 517,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PMAR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

