Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 94.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 158,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,345. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $162.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

