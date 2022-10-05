Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,141 ($13.79) and last traded at GBX 1,176 ($14.21). Approximately 586,537 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 462,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,179 ($14.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 389.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,315.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.96.

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

