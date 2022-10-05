Societe Generale Trims Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Target Price to €120.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.66.

Heineken Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 140,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,458. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

