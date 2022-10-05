Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Purchases $49,896.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $194,095.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Source Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOR remained flat at $36.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Capital (SOR)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.