Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Director Purchases $49,896.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $194,095.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Source Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOR remained flat at $36.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital

Source Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Source Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $13,203,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Stories

