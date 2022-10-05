Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $87.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

