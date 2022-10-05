Sportium Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.04 Million (SPRT)

Sportium (SPRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Sportium has a total market cap of $20.04 million and $383,839.00 worth of Sportium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sportium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sportium has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sportium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00145246 BTC.

Sportium Profile

Sportium was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Sportium’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,230,016 tokens. Sportium’s official Twitter account is @sportium_fan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sportium is sportium.fan.

Sportium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sportium (SPRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sportium has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sportium is 0.11937476 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $167,685.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sportium.fan/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sportium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sportium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.