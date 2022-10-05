Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 3,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

