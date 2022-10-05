SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. 34,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

