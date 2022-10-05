Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Trading 5.2% Higher

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.14. 217,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 150,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

