Stably USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $462,638.35 and approximately $11,166.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,190.17 or 1.00015261 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00050980 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063176 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

