Stargate Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.70 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $70.67 million and approximately $26.70 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002618 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate Finance (STG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Stargate Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 133,272,369 in circulation. The last known price of Stargate Finance is 0.5290991 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $15,921,554.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stargate.finance/.”

