Starter One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,430.00 (START)

Starter (START) traded up 54.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Starter has a market capitalization of $178,154.54 and $15,430.00 worth of Starter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Starter has traded 90.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starter alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005453 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcadeNetwork (ARC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Starter Coin Profile

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Starter’s official Twitter account is @StartCOIN1.

Buying and Selling Starter

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.