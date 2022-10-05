Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 1,483 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,010.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,190. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.02. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareCloud

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in CareCloud by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareCloud in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

