Stephens Initiates Coverage on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.82. 465,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 97.6% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.