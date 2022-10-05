Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 8,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

