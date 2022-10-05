Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Capital One Financial Put Options (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 51,274 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 537% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,050 put options.
Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $174.65.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 244,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,505,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.