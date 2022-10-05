StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Performance
Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.19.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.57 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
