StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

VGZ opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.33. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.