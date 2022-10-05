StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
WRN stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $208.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 2.13.
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
