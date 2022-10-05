StockNews.com Downgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 832,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,461. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

