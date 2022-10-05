StockNews.com Downgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.
Webster Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of WBS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 832,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,461. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
