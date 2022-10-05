StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 64.27%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
