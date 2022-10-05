StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 64.27%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intevac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intevac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

