StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Oct 5th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 64.27%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intevac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

