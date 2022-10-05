StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Transactions at Rubicon Technology

In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

