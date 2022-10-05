StreamCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.37 Million (STRM)

StreamCoin (STRM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, StreamCoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One StreamCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. StreamCoin has a market capitalization of $32.37 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of StreamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

StreamCoin Profile

StreamCoin’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. StreamCoin’s total supply is 4,013,164,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,261,016,966 tokens. StreamCoin’s official Twitter account is @streamcoin_strm and its Facebook page is accessible here. StreamCoin’s official message board is medium.com/streamcoin. StreamCoin’s official website is stream-coin.com.

StreamCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StreamCoin (STRM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StreamCoin has a current supply of 4,013,164,635 with 1,408,334,519 in circulation. The last known price of StreamCoin is 0.02583354 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,824,002.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stream-coin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StreamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StreamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StreamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

