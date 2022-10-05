Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after purchasing an additional 223,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IVW stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

