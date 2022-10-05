Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $27.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 6.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $27,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,320.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 175,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,881 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

