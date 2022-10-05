Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $370,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 810,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,896,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

