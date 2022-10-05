Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

