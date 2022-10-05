Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Invests $1.71 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

