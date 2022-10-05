Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 77,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,769. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $96.67 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

