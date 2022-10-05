Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Critical Comparison

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58% FREYR Battery N/A -25.47% -22.13%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Sunrun has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sunrun and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 2 14 0 2.88 FREYR Battery 0 2 6 0 2.75

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $49.19, indicating a potential upside of 61.43%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and FREYR Battery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.01 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -54.41 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$93.38 million ($0.92) -17.48

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FREYR Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunrun beats FREYR Battery on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.