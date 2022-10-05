SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.42.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

