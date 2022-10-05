SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits Market Capitalization of $130.40 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $130.40 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins. SuperFarm’s official website is www.superfarm.com. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperFarm is a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built to facilitate the launching of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the need for programming. A marketplace and an innovative set of tools allow any project to deploy a farm with its own rules.To learn more about this project, check out our deep dive of SuperFarm.SuperFarm is designed to bring utility to any token by turning it into an NFT farm with no coding required. Thanks to a set of visual tools, users can deploy a new farm with customizable rules and fine-tuned incentives. The farms can easily reward liquidity providers, stimulate long-term stakes, or give access to a project's services through an NFT with utilities.Conceptually, SuperFarm is a comprehensive NFT marketplace. It allows users to create their own NFTs, farm coins for NFTs, create ERC-20 tokens and bind NFTs to videogame items.SUPER is SuperFarm's utility token that is used for governance, fees, staking and NFT drops. The SuperFarm platform launched on March 31, 2021, with NFT Drops and the NFT Launchpad.Telegram”

