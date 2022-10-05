Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Superior Plus Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

