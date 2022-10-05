Swop Trading Down 2.9% This Week (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003318 BTC on popular exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $33,076.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s launch date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,664,295 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,326 coins. Swop’s official website is swop.fi. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swop Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.