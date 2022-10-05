T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.45. 20,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,511. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

