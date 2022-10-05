TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Up 2.1%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €8.50 ($8.67) and last traded at €8.39 ($8.56). Approximately 717,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.22 ($8.38).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Baader Bank set a €9.30 ($9.49) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.76.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

