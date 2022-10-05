Tarun Kumar Jain Sells 88,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarun Kumar Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $146,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 12,906,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,205,750. The company has a market cap of $576.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

