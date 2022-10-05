TCGCoin 2.0 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.83 Million (TCG2)

TCGCoin 2.0 (TCG2) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, TCGCoin 2.0 has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TCGCoin 2.0 has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and $26,149.00 worth of TCGCoin 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCGCoin 2.0 token can now be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TCGCoin 2.0 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145119 BTC.

About TCGCoin 2.0

TCGCoin 2.0’s genesis date was August 28th, 2021. TCGCoin 2.0’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,879,783 tokens. The Reddit community for TCGCoin 2.0 is https://reddit.com/r/tcgcoin. TCGCoin 2.0’s official Twitter account is @officialtcgcoin. TCGCoin 2.0’s official message board is medium.com/@tcg_world. The official website for TCGCoin 2.0 is tcg.world.

TCGCoin 2.0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TCGCoin 2.0 (TCG2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TCGCoin 2.0 has a current supply of 280,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TCGCoin 2.0 is 0.09921332 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $48,992.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tcg.world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCGCoin 2.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCGCoin 2.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCGCoin 2.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TCGCoin 2.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TCGCoin 2.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.