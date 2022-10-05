Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives $142.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.1092 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

